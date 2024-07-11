Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 0.5%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.60 and last traded at $61.31. 522,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,883,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.02.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,435.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,435.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,455 in the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Roku by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

