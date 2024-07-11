Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) is swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s Largest Position

swisspartners Advisors Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises about 9.8% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $12,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $79,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,891,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $66,279,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $47,950,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCL stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,988,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,045. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $164.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985 in the last 90 days. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Mizuho upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

