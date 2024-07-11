Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) is swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s Largest Position

swisspartners Advisors Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises about 9.8% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $12,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $79,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,891,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $66,279,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $47,950,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance
Shares of RCL stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,988,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,045. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $164.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.62.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985 in the last 90 days. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Mizuho upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
