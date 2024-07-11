RS Group (LON:RS1) Shares Up 9.6%

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 793 ($10.16) and last traded at GBX 790 ($10.12). 1,496,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,242,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 720.50 ($9.23).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RS1. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on RS Group from GBX 925 ($11.85) to GBX 900 ($11.53) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of RS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.99) price target on shares of RS Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24. The stock has a market cap of £3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,002.56, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 743.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 749.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.18) per share. This is a boost from RS Group’s previous dividend of $8.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,641.03%.

In other news, insider Simon Pryce acquired 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 740 ($9.48) per share, for a total transaction of £45,243.60 ($57,952.61). Also, insider Kate Ringrose sold 9,484 shares of RS Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($8.98), for a total transaction of £66,482.84 ($85,157.99). Company insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

