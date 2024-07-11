Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Director Sells $153,725.00 in Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $153,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,967,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,667,413.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $158,400.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $154,275.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $181,800.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $183,300.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $241,850.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $239,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Robert Arsov sold 35,012 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $234,580.40.

Rumble Price Performance

RUM opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Rumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Rumble had a negative net margin of 161.62% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rumble Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rumble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,584,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Rumble by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 27,289 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rumble by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Rumble by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 23,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About Rumble

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

