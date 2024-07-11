Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.66

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.
Ryman Healthcare Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13.
Ryman Healthcare Company Profile
Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.
