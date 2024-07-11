Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.94

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.94 and last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 215894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Sable Offshore Stock Up 6.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02.

Insider Activity at Sable Offshore

In other news, Director Gregory Phillip Pipkin sold 82,238 shares of Sable Offshore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $1,205,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,254,016.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Flores bought 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $1,374,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,625,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,067,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sable Offshore

About Sable Offshore

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Sable Offshore in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Sable Offshore in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the first quarter worth about $32,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

