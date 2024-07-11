Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.63

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 125279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBRA

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 76.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

Insider Transactions at Sabra Health Care REIT

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 7,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,335.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.