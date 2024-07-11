Sandstorm Gold’s (SAND) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.04.

Shares of SAND opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 12.24%. Analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,542,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,874 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,771,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,537,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1,787.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,049,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 994,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,452,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,696,000 after buying an additional 434,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

