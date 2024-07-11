Sapphire Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $283.87 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.61 or 0.05423108 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00044363 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008741 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00013789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012866 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010426 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,814,455,596 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,775,773 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.