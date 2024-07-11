Saputo (TSE:SAP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.77

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$31.77 and last traded at C$31.75, with a volume of 514209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Saputo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.79.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37. Saputo had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of C$4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saputo Inc. will post 1.915804 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.87%.

In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca purchased 1,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.39 per share, with a total value of C$39,999.79. In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca purchased 1,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.39 per share, with a total value of C$39,999.79. Also, Senior Officer Richard Wallace acquired 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$30.48 per share, with a total value of C$150,899.76. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

