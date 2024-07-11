Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $208.03 and last traded at $208.03. Approximately 42 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.34.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $889.88 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

