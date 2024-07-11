Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.13 and last traded at $12.15. 500,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 729,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Savers Value Village last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $354.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.88 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Research analysts predict that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,076,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Savers Value Village by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 206,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 160,176 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,607,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 1,264.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,250,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after buying an additional 2,085,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

