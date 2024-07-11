Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.
SRRK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 91,754 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth about $2,025,000. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,220,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth about $3,177,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SRRK opened at $8.27 on Friday. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $659.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
