Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,025.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.82. 347,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,239. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.