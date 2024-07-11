Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Embree Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 287,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 243,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.74. 268,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,079. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

