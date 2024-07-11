Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 315.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 72,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.64. 3,425,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,990. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

