Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.34

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.34 and last traded at $66.29, with a volume of 17266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,658,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,717,000 after purchasing an additional 984,843 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,005 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726,348 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,524,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,157,000 after acquiring an additional 242,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,584,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,578,000 after acquiring an additional 75,269 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

