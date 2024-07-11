Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 629.1% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Scorpio Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS SRCRF remained flat at $0.08 on Thursday. 25,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,387. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. Scorpio Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile
