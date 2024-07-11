Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 629.1% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Scorpio Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS SRCRF remained flat at $0.08 on Thursday. 25,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,387. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. Scorpio Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.

Get Scorpio Gold alerts:

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.