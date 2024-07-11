Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at Bank of America

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SIGI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

SIGI stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,763. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $89.78 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.94.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 15,444.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 17,607 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 479.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

