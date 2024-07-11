Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 33,135 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seres Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.