Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given New $90.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.16. The stock had a trading volume of 161,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.94.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 85,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

