Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARSFree Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

MARS opened at GBX 34.65 ($0.44) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £219.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1,155.00, a PEG ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.15. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.55 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 39.50 ($0.51). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.29.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

