Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Marston’s Price Performance

MARS opened at GBX 34.65 ($0.44) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £219.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1,155.00, a PEG ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.15. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.55 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 39.50 ($0.51). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.29.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

