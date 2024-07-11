Short Interest in Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Rises By 657.3%

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,300 shares, an increase of 657.3% from the June 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ainos Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AIMD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.81. 127,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,585. Ainos has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $6.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Ainos had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a negative net margin of 15,348.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Ainos Company Profile

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

