Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Declines By 77.8%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the June 15th total of 200,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BAESY stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.02. 181,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,494. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America lowered BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,142.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in BAE Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 57,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BAE Systems by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

