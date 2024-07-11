Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Decreases By 73.9%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the June 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:BDORY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.90. 498,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,004. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $6.23.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.92 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

