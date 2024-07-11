Short Interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Rises By 871.6%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, an increase of 871.6% from the June 15th total of 9,500 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benitec Biopharma stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.06% of Benitec Biopharma worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Benitec Biopharma Price Performance

Benitec Biopharma stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,710. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. Benitec Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Benitec Biopharma will post -7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

