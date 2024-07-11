Short Interest in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Rises By 319.4%

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 319.4% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMB. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,211,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $616,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of DMB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 59,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,213. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

