Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Increases By 171.1%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 171.1% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $12.38. 12,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,328. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

