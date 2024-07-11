Short Interest in Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Rises By 212.1%

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,300 shares, an increase of 212.1% from the June 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Covivio Stock Performance
Shares of GSEFF stock remained flat at $51.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52. Covivio has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $51.95.
Covivio Company Profile
