Short Interest in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Grows By 6,566.7%

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHYGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 6,566.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance

Shares of DWAHY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.50. 44,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,749. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.54. Daiwa House Industry has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $32.67.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile



Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.



