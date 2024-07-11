Short Interest in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Declines By 79.8%

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the June 15th total of 172,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
DARE has been the subject of several research reports. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.
