Short Interest in EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Expands By 600.0%

EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EOM Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 44.1 %

Shares of IMUC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492. EOM Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.

About EOM Pharmaceuticals

Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its lead clinical asset is EOM613 solution, a peptide nucleic-acid solution with anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory effects on cytokines and chemokines for the treatment of cancer cachexia and rheumatoid arthritis.

