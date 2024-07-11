Short Interest in EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Expands By 600.0%

EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
EOM Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 44.1 %
Shares of IMUC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492. EOM Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.
About EOM Pharmaceuticals
