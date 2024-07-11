Short Interest in FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Declines By 64.0%

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,800 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the June 15th total of 702,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.0 days.

FIBRA Terrafina Stock Up 6.9 %

CBAOF traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,721. FIBRA Terrafina has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.

Get FIBRA Terrafina alerts:

About FIBRA Terrafina

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.