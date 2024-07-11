Short Interest in FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Declines By 64.0%

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,800 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the June 15th total of 702,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.0 days.
FIBRA Terrafina Stock Up 6.9 %
CBAOF traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,721. FIBRA Terrafina has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.
About FIBRA Terrafina
