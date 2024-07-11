Short Interest in Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Increases By 677.4%

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 677.4% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Solar ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Solar ETF stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.73% of Global X Solar ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global X Solar ETF Stock Performance

RAYS traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,620. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. Global X Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Global X Solar ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Solar ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Solar ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.62%.

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

