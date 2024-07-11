Short Interest in Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Rises By 402.5%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 402.5% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Goldsource Mines Price Performance

Shares of GXSFF stock remained flat at $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. Goldsource Mines has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.59.

Get Goldsource Mines alerts:

Goldsource Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It holds 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldsource Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldsource Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.