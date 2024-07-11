Short Interest in Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Rises By 402.5%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 402.5% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Goldsource Mines Price Performance
Shares of GXSFF stock remained flat at $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. Goldsource Mines has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.59.
Goldsource Mines Company Profile
