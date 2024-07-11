Short Interest in iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET) Declines By 77.8%

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.94. iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (ERET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate companies from developed markets weighted based on a target exposure to green certification, energy efficiency, and level of carbon emission intensity.

