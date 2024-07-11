Short Interest in Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI) Rises By 190.5%

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 350,400 shares, a growth of 190.5% from the June 15th total of 120,600 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 170,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Jet.AI Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of JTAI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.36. 223,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,890. Jet.AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84.

Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter.

About Jet.AI

Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.

