Short Interest in Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Increases By 11,500.0%

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 11,500.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kubota Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Kubota stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.60. 57,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,616. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.97. Kubota has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.11. Kubota had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kubota will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

