Short Interest in Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Rises By 709.5%

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 709.5% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nomura Research Institute Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NRILY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,379. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Nomura Research Institute has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Nomura Research Institute will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

