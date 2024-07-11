Short Interest in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Decreases By 60.0%

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Office Properties Income Trust stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.01. 10,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,876. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $15.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.

Office Properties Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Office Properties Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.92%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

opi is a reit focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. opi is managed by the operating subsidiary of the rmr group inc. (nasdaq: rmr), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in newton, massachusetts.

