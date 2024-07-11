Short Interest in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Grows By 176.5%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 176.5% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:SQFTP traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001. Presidio Property Trust has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.68.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.