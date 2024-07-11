Short Interest in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Grows By 176.5%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 176.5% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Presidio Property Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ:SQFTP traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001. Presidio Property Trust has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.68.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
