Short Interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Increases By 375.0%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 27.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SLRX stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $2.18. 2,022,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,842. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.92. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($53.60) by $50.32. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -214.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

