Short Interest in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) Grows By 337.5%

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 337.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

LITP traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.23. 12,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,855. Sprott Lithium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.50.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Lithium Miners index. The fund aims to support the worldwide clean energy transition by tracking an index of global companies in the lithium industry. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

