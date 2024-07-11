Short Interest in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW) Grows By 131.4%

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 131.4% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
SurgePays Price Performance
NASDAQ:SURGW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.19. 16,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. SurgePays has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $4.49.
About SurgePays
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SurgePays
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.