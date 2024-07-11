Short Interest in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW) Grows By 131.4%

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 131.4% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SurgePays Price Performance

NASDAQ:SURGW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.19. 16,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. SurgePays has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Get SurgePays alerts:

About SurgePays

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.