Short Interest in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Decreases By 66.7%

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of UEVM stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.70. 1,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $191.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13.
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.5351 dividend. This represents a $6.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.92%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Company Profile
