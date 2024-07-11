Short Interest in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Decreases By 66.7%

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UEVM stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.70. 1,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $191.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.5351 dividend. This represents a $6.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.92%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF ( NASDAQ:UEVM Free Report ) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,061 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 2.07% of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

