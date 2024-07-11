Short Interest in Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Rises By 437.4%

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,900 shares, an increase of 437.4% from the June 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 51.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volcon stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Volcon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Volcon stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 28,967,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,309. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $145.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Volcon has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $16,425.00.

Volcon ( NASDAQ:VLCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($57.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

