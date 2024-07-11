Short Interest in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Decreases By 94.6%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the June 15th total of 247,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ WHLR traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,287. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $1,130.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC grew its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,912,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,041,184 shares during the quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust accounts for 4.0% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 49.85% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

