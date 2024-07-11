Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Grows By 200.0%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zalando Stock Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.90. 44,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zalando has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $17.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 1.71.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

