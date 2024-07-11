Signaturefd LLC Acquires 2,227 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,152 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 9,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WF traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 29,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,263. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

