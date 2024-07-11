Signaturefd LLC Acquires 3,026 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $51,520,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,224,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,077 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 3,440.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,033,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,358 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,486,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,425,000 after purchasing an additional 741,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Sanofi by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,770,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,051,000 after buying an additional 694,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.96. 1,010,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,251. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

